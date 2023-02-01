Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Takes $10.39 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 792,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,000. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises 1.5% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 149,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -168.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

