Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 352,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,000. Cadence Bank accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Cadence Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.
Cadence Bank Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.40. 411,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,696. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28.
Cadence Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.
Cadence Bank Company Profile
Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.
