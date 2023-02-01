Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Mesoblast Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MESO opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.15. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,053.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

