MetaMUI (MMUI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $73.65 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $73.65 million and approximately $136,470.58 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 94.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402152 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.78 or 0.28228079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00569463 BTC.

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.