Methanex (MX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.
Methanex Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of MX opened at C$62.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$39.00 and a 52-week high of C$71.63.
Methanex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 6.25%.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
