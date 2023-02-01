Methanex (MX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

Methanex Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MX opened at C$62.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$39.00 and a 52-week high of C$71.63.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Insider Transactions at Methanex

Methanex Company Profile

In other Methanex news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.46, for a total transaction of C$165,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,260 shares in the company, valued at C$601,959.60.

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.