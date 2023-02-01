MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Cap of $141.52 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $31.95 or 0.00138876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $141.52 million and $7.37 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00215357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002844 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,703 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,702.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 33.96213586 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $7,566,101.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

