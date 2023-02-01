MetisDAO (METIS) Price Up 35.1% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $164.99 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $37.25 or 0.00156790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00048155 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029145 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00018951 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00217458 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002775 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,703 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,702.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 33.96213586 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $7,566,101.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

