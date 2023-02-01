MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

MET stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,044. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

