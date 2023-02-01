Microchip Technology (MCHP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2023 guidance at $1.54-$1.56 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.54-$1.56 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.85.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 26,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 7,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 36.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

