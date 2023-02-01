Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.57

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.57 and last traded at $81.23, with a volume of 3395146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

