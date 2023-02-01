Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.96-$8.36 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MAA traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,130. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.85.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,793,000 after buying an additional 37,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,612,000 after buying an additional 158,885 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 788,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

