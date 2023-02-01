MinePlex Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $71.72 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $71.72 million and $4.33 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00399168 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,472.31 or 0.28020249 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00588432 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,037,237 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

