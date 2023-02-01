Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $289.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.20.
Moody’s Stock Performance
NYSE MCO opened at $322.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.05. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $354.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
