Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $237.54 million and $7.85 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001854 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00082282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00061959 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00024992 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 557,078,476 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

