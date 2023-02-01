Morgan Stanley Downgrades Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) to Underweight

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sinch AB (publ) from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

CLCMF stock opened at C$3.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.25. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$15.78.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB engages in the provision of cloud communications services and digital customer interaction to the enterprise sector. It operates through the following divisions: Messaging; Voice and Video; Email; and Operators. The Messaging segment is involved in handling messages and executing of personalized and dynamic video and MMS messages for enterprises.

