Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 17,408 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 5,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 222.9% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 80,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 55,457 shares during the last quarter.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

