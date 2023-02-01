Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Mueller Industries worth $22,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.99. 117,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,835. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

