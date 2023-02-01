Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.26 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Chart Industries worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,310,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after acquiring an additional 436,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 401,800 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

Chart Industries Price Performance

About Chart Industries

GTLS stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.98. 239,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,235. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.93. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.68 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

