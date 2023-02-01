Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $15.46 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $15,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $252.27. 66,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.18 and a 200 day moving average of $268.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $214.05 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

