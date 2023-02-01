Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,729 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Builders FirstSource worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.61. 463,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $79.98.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

