My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $730,937.34 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.65 or 0.01349800 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007099 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000563 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.08 or 0.01646256 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,798 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.