NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in NCR in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in NCR by 61.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.73. 92,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,234.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

