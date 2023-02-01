Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00006892 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $32.16 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 104% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00407730 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,691.60 or 0.28619656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00581495 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,773,521 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

