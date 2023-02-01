Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $150.96 million and $3.16 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,147.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00421142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.00743983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00094329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.84 or 0.00570821 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00181531 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,015,009,219 coins and its circulating supply is 39,506,003,041 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.