NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. NETGEAR updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NETGEAR Price Performance

NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 262,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,993. The firm has a market cap of $593.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NTGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $37,078.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

