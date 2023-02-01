New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,353,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,812 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Gilead Sciences worth $145,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

