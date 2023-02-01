New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 189,322 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,955,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 189,322 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Occidental Petroleum worth $120,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 50,427 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

