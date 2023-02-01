New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129,627 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $131,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.28. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.