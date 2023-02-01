NFT Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. NFT has a total market capitalization of $627,972.06 and $29.83 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028958 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00018768 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00219784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002760 BTC.

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01611263 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $161.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

