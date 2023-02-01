North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.49

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.49 and last traded at C$20.44, with a volume of 41337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.79.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$540.05 million and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total transaction of C$180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,492,201.40.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

