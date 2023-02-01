Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,312,000 after purchasing an additional 567,715 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,733,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after buying an additional 351,439 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after buying an additional 320,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

