Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Gwenn Hansen Sells 1,412 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $16,633.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NRIX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. 264,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,377. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $582.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
See Also
