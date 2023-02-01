Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Gwenn Hansen Sells 1,412 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $16,633.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRIX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. 264,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,377. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $582.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

About Nurix Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 410.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 507,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 566,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.