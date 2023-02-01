NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $34.56 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $89.09 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,270.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,770.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,420.65. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,569.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in NVR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 19.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in NVR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in NVR by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,780.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

