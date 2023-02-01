NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $34.56 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $89.09 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVR Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,270.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,770.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,420.65. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,569.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in NVR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 19.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in NVR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in NVR by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,780.00.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.