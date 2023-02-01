Oasis Network Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $327.75 million and $44.38 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,677.45 or 0.06993769 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00090009 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00028983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00061895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00025079 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05350494 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $22,583,584.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

