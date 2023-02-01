OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PM opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

