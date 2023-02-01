OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.62 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,956,000 after buying an additional 726,477 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,855,000 after acquiring an additional 209,370 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.95.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

