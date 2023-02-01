OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,071 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Insider Activity

Stryker Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $253.81 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.74. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.66%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

