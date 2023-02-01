OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $4.65 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 124,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 220,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

