Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $190.68 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,685.81 or 0.06981293 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00089714 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00028872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00062616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025418 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

