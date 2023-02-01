OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,799,856.00 in Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 258,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,425,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,640,951.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 12,200 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $85,400.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 1,800 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $12,528.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 251,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $1,747,925.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 7,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $64,821.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $62,953.20.

On Thursday, December 15th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $13,900,000.00.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

OPAL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 314,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,195. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,904,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Articles

