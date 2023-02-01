OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,799,856.00 in Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 258,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,425,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,640,951.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 30th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 12,200 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $85,400.00.
- On Friday, January 27th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 1,800 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $12,528.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 251,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $1,747,925.00.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 7,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.00.
- On Thursday, January 19th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $64,821.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $62,953.20.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $13,900,000.00.
OPAL Fuels Stock Performance
OPAL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 314,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,195. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,904,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OPAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.
OPAL Fuels Company Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPAL Fuels (OPAL)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.