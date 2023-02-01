Open Text (OTEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.98. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 321.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 57.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

