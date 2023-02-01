Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.00

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 300719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Orcadian Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.49. The firm has a market cap of £7.33 million and a PE ratio of -6.82.

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy & Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

