OriginTrail Market Cap Hits $85.33 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $85.33 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

