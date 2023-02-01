Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Trading Up 1.1%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. 25,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 45,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORKLY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. DNB Markets cut Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Orkla ASA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

