Osmosis (OSMO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $518.51 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00004399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $518.51 million and $53.42 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

