OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.39

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.39 and last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

OSRAM Licht Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.

Featured Articles

