Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,954. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $314.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

