Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.18

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $232,482.35 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,984.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00421255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.82 or 0.00745547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00094119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00575496 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00182144 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,741,390 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

