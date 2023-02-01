Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.57

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.57 and last traded at $118.11, with a volume of 124702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 161.1% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

