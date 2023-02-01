Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Down 0.5%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 2,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Pacific Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.44%.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market investment accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

